More than 300 Hawaii inmates at Arizona prison tests positive for coronavirus

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mass testing of Hawaii inmates at a private prison in Arizona has found more than 300 positive cases, amid an outbreak that’s causing growing concern for families.
The state said some 1,011 tests of inmates at the Saguaro Correctional Center were conducted.
Of those, 317 inmates (or 31%) tested positive for the virus. Altogether, 378 Hawaii inmates at the facility have contracted COVID-19.
Six of those inmates are hospitalized.
The state said inmates who have tested positive are being isolated.
The growing outbreak at the facility is prompting growing concern among families, who say they’re unable to get good information about how inmates are being protected.
State Department of Public Safety officials said the facility is following CDC protocols.
This story will be updated.
