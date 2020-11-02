Man critically injured in late-night crash near Foster Botanical Garden

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a crash late Sunday near Foster Botanical Garden that left a man in critical condition.
It happened around 10:45 p.m. on Vineyard Boulevard near Nuuanu Avenue.
Authorities said a car struck the man who was walking into the roadway.
The victim was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.
The 20-year-old female driver was not injured.
Speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.