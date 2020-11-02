Legendary Hawaiian girl group Leahi performs on Talk Story

Host McKenna Maduli presents a very special episode of Talk Story: Throwback Jams. This jam-packed episode pays a tribute to favorite artists and performances from Hot Hawaiian Nights: Ilona Irvine and Leahi. Hot Hawaiian Nights was a long running series (over 20 years!) on KFVE featuring Hawai’i musicians performing a wide range of contemporary and traditional music.
McKenna connects virtually with Malia Kerr and Loke Sasil of Leahi from their home island of Kauai. It is a dream come true for McKenna to Talk Story with Leahi as she has always been a big fan. They talk about what is new as well as what has inspired their timeless sound. Leahi performs “Special Place” and their newest song!
For more Info: @lokealvinsasil, @maliakerrific
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.