Legendary Hawaiian girl group Leahi performs on Talk Story

McKenna Maduli Talks Story with musicians Loke Sasil and Malia Kerr of Leahi
By HNN Staff | November 2, 2020 at 9:24 AM HST - Updated November 2 at 9:24 AM

Host McKenna Maduli presents a very special episode of Talk Story: Throwback Jams. This jam-packed episode pays a tribute to favorite artists and performances from Hot Hawaiian Nights: Ilona Irvine and Leahi. Hot Hawaiian Nights was a long running series (over 20 years!) on KFVE featuring Hawai’i musicians performing a wide range of contemporary and traditional music.

Talk Story: Leahi part 2

McKenna connects virtually with Malia Kerr and Loke Sasil of Leahi from their home island of Kauai. It is a dream come true for McKenna to Talk Story with Leahi as she has always been a big fan. They talk about what is new as well as what has inspired their timeless sound. Leahi performs “Special Place” and their newest song!

Talk Story: Leahi performs "Special Place"

For more Info: @lokealvinsasil, @maliakerrific

