Last-minute voters urged to submit ballots as Election Day looms

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s first all-mail election has already had a record-breaking turnout. But it’s not too late to submit your ballot.
Last-minute Hawaii voters still have options to cast their ballot before the general election on Tuesday, including options at voter service centers and official ballot drop boxes.
According to the Office of Elections, all ballots must be received by the Clerk’s Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Postmarks do not count.
Voters are able to do same-day registration at a Voter Service Center.
While this election is mail-in, there is the option to vote in person at a Voter Service Center. On Oahu, those centers are located at Honolulu Hale or Kapolei Hale.
Glen Takahashi, Honolulu city clerk, said the team doesn’t know entirely what to expect in terms of turnout at the service centers.
“If there is a line, be patient,” Takahashi said. “If there is, if there should be a line, know people are 6 feet apart. It may look a little longer than it actually is.”
If voters still have ballots, they can also drop them off at ballot drop boxes around the island. Drop boxes are locked at 7 p.m.
If you need to register to vote, a state ID or a government document with your name will be required.
