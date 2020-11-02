HPD responded to about 70 calls Halloween night for large gatherings

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police responded to about 70 calls Halloween night regarding large gatherings.
Most of the gatherings were out in the country side of Oahu, including the North Shore, Kaaawa, and Kahuku areas.
No arrests were reported as a result of the calls to police as most groups dispersed whenever police arrived. It’s unknown if any citations were handed out.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell expressed worries that the gatherings will hamper Oahu’s ability to move forward in reopening.
“This Halloween weekend, HPD was called to break up two large parties. Both in the country. Once the police showed up, they dispersed,” Caldwell said. “But why were they together in the first place? They’re going to spread the virus and then we could face another move backwards instead of moving forward into thanksgiving.”
Meanwhile, over in Waikiki, no major incidents were reported as excited locals and visitors mingled on the streets in costume.
The mayor added that the city has 28,000 surge test kits. He said they’ve gone through a little over 5,000 of them, but encouraged people to get tested.
