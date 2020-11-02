Hawaii reports 78 new COVID-19 cases; number of active cases exceed 3,100

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is reporting 78 new COVID-19 cases Monday.
Of those, 65 are on Oahu, four are on the Big Island, three are in Maui County and one is on Kauai. There were also five residents diagnosed out-of-state.
There were no new fatalities reported. The official death toll stands at 219.
The infections bring statewide total for cases since the pandemic began to 15,231. Some 3,144 of those infections are still “active,” which means they have not been released from isolation.
The state put the positivity rate at 1.3%.
There are 58 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. Of those, eight people are in the ICU and five are on ventilators.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
- 13,250 total cases
- 10,466 released from isolation
- 979 required hospitalization
- 170 deaths
- 1,304 total cases
- 920 released from isolation
- 65 required hospitalization
- 31 deaths
- 410 total cases
- 363 released from isolation
- 57 required hospitalization
- 17 deaths
- 100 total cases (99 associated with current outbreak)
- 24 released from isolation
- 2 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 17 total cases
- 15 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 66 total cases
- 59 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 84 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
This story will be updated.
