Hawaii reports 78 new COVID-19 cases; number of active cases exceed 3,100
Lab testing / file image (Source: University of Hawaii)
By HNN Staff | November 2, 2020 at 3:01 PM HST - Updated November 2 at 3:23 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is reporting 78 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

Of those, 65 are on Oahu, four are on the Big Island, three are in Maui County and one is on Kauai. There were also five residents diagnosed out-of-state.

There were no new fatalities reported. The official death toll stands at 219.

The infections bring statewide total for cases since the pandemic began to 15,231. Some 3,144 of those infections are still “active,” which means they have not been released from isolation.

The state put the positivity rate at 1.3%.

There are 58 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. Of those, eight people are in the ICU and five are on ventilators.

The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:

Oahu

  • 13,250 total cases
  • 10,466 released from isolation
  • 979 required hospitalization
  • 170 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 1,304 total cases
  • 920 released from isolation
  • 65 required hospitalization
  • 31 deaths

Maui

  • 410 total cases
  • 363 released from isolation
  • 57 required hospitalization
  • 17 deaths

Lanai

  • 100 total cases (99 associated with current outbreak)
  • 24 released from isolation
  • 2 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Molokai

  • 17 total cases
  • 15 released from isolation
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Kauai

  • 66 total cases
  • 59 released from isolation
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Out-of-state

  • 84 total cases
  • 2 required hospitalization
  • 1 death

This story will be updated.

