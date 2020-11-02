Forecast: Trade winds return with rising surf

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will gradually build back in Monday. Moisture associated with an old front will keep some showers affecting Kauai, with rather dry conditions expected elsewhere. Trades will strengthen Monday night and Tuesday with an increase in windward showers expected first over the eastern islands and later over the central portions of the state. Winds may shift southeasterly from Kauai to Maui Wednesday through Friday as low pressure forms northwest of the state. This low will also send periods of high clouds over the state. Trades are expected to return state-wide next weekend.