Forecast: Trade winds return with rising surf

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will gradually build back in Monday.
Moisture associated with an old front will keep some showers affecting Kauai, with rather dry conditions expected elsewhere.
Trades will strengthen Monday night and Tuesday with an increase in windward showers expected first over the eastern islands and later over the central portions of the state.
Winds may shift southeasterly from Kauai to Maui Wednesday through Friday as low pressure forms northwest of the state. This low will also send periods of high clouds over the state.
Trades are expected to return statewide next weekend.
The new northwest swell will peak today with near advisory-level wave heights.
A reinforcing north-northwest swell is expected to fill in late Monday into Monday night. This will continue to produce near advisory-level surf through Monday night.
These swells will be on the decline Tuesday into Wednesday, followed by a similarly-sized swell Wednesday night and Thursday.
Surf is expected to be on a decline Friday through the weekend along north-facing shorelines.
A late-season south swell will fill in on Tuesday, surf heights above the 5-foot summertime average by Wednesday are likely along many south-facing exposures.
