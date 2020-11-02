Forecast: Trade winds for Election Day -- then a brief break

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trade winds will blow over the islands through Tuesday night, with the usual nighttime and early-morning showers for windward and mauka areas. Winds are expected to diminish and shift from the southeast for Kauai and Oahu Wednesday through Friday as an upper-level disturbance and cold front approach and stall just west of the state. While the systems aren’t expected to reach us, moisture ahead of the front could increase the chances for rain for Kauai and Oahu through the second half of the week. The good news is that drier air and breezy trade winds should return over the weekend.
At the beach, the latest northwest swell has probably peaked just below high surf advisory levels for north and west shores, but a reinforcing swell is expected Tuesday to keep surf heights elevated for north shores. Yet another northwest swell is expected to fill in late Wednesday into Thursday. A late-season south swell is expected to arrive Tuesday night and fill in Wednesday, but still below advisory heights. East shore surf will remain small for much of the week with the light trade winds.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.