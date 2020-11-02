Forecast: Trade winds for Election Day -- then a brief break

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trade winds will blow over the islands through Tuesday night, with the usual nighttime and early-morning showers for windward and mauka areas. Winds are expected to diminish and shift from the southeast for Kauai and Oahu Wednesday through Friday as an upper-level disturbance and cold front approach and stall just west of the state. While the systems aren’t expected to reach us, moisture ahead of the front could increase the chances for rain for Kauai and Oahu through the second half of the week. The good news is that drier air and breezy trade winds should return over the weekend.