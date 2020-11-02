Ala Moana’s Big Santa is back ... and he’s wearing a face mask

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The calendar may have just flipped to November but a mainstay of the holiday season made its annual debut on Sunday.
Ala Moana Center’s Big Santa is back and organizers say this year he’s better than ever.
Artists have been working since January to construct an all new Santa, replacing the 59-year-old paper mache model with fiberglass and resin.
It’s hoped the new one will be authentic to the original while also being a bit more sturdy.
One change was made to his appearance ― a very 2020 addition of a face mask.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.