83 new COVID-19 infections reported statewide

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is reporting 83 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
Of the new cases, 53 are on Oahu, 26 are on the Big Island, one is on Kauai and three are out-of-state.
There were no new fatalities reported. The official death toll stands at 219.
The infections bring statewide total for cases since the pandemic began to 15,154. More than 3,100 of those are still “active,” which means they have not been released from isolation.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
- 13,186 total cases
- 10,466 released from isolation
- 979 required hospitalization
- 170 deaths
- 1,300 total cases
- 903 released from isolation
- 65 required hospitalization
- 31 deaths
- 408 total cases
- 363 released from isolation
- 57 required hospitalization
- 17 deaths
- 99 total cases (98 associated with current outbreak)
- 0 released from isolation
- 17 total cases
- 15 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 65 total cases
- 59 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 79 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.