Forecast: Trade winds making their long-awaited return

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light trade winds will develop on Monday after a long absence and strengthen Monday night and Tuesday. The returning trades will bring a few light showers to Kauai, with mostly dry conditions elsewhere. Winds will shift to light southeasterlies Wednesday through Friday as a strong upper disturbance sets up shop to the northwest of the state. The system will also send a blanket of high clouds over the state. Trades could build back in and become locally breezy by the upcoming weekend as the low lifts off to the north.