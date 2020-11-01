Forecast: Trade winds making their long-awaited return

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light trade winds will develop on Monday after a long absence and strengthen Monday night and Tuesday. The returning trades will bring a few light showers to Kauai, with mostly dry conditions elsewhere. Winds will shift to light southeasterlies Wednesday through Friday as a strong upper disturbance sets up shop to the northwest of the state. The system will also send a blanket of high clouds over the state. Trades could build back in and become locally breezy by the upcoming weekend as the low lifts off to the north.
At the beach, a new northwest swell is building with north and west shore waves peaking just below high surf advisory levels through Monday night. Another northwest swell is expected Wednesday night and Thursday. South shores will be small Monday, but a late-season south swell could bring waves of up to 5 feet on Wednesday. East shore waves will remain small until later in the week into the weekend as trade winds strengthen.
