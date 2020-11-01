Celebrating Halloween during the pandemic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Families are finding different ways to celebrate Halloween during the pandemic.
While the mayor is discouraging trick-or-treating, some families say they are making the most of this Halloween.
“We’re not going trick or treating this afternoon, we’re going to have a little carnival in our backyard,” said Julie Vu of Waikele.
“Decorate at home and watch Halloween movies maybe, we’re pretty much just winging it,” said Robin Demello of Oahu.
On Saturday, families went to socially distanced activities like Halloweekend at Bishop Museum. Jason Foberg, manager of visitor experience at the Bishop Museum said they tied in the holiday theme to introduce people to their new outdoor weekend activities that were created because of the pandemic.
“So, this is actually the first year that we have done a Halloween event in quite a number of years, but we were inspired to provide a safe alternative for families,” said Foberg.
“There’s tons of space for everyone, there’s hand sanitizer stations everywhere, and everyone keeping distanced, it’s nice," said Vu.
Other families celebrated the spooky season with socially distanced cinematic fun.
Consolidated theatres featured fright night thrillers on Saturday. And Keiki who were all dressed up got some free popcorn.
”This was something different, we knew there would be not that many people here so there would be ideal," O’ahu Resident, Daquan Lovick.
But even during a pandemic, having safe alternatives is helping to keep the Halloween spirit of families up.
“There’s so many restrictions, but we want to be positive about give the kids the best that we can,” said Noe Stothers.
“I think it’s a good morale for communities,” said Lovick. “Especially the establishments practicing social distancing, so I think it’s good because times are different, things are changing so I think people need that morale booster.”
While trick-or-treating hasn’t been banned, gatherings of more than five people aren’t allowed.HPD will be out in force island-wide to prevent large gatherings and ensure people are following the rules.
