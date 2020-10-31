State reports 3 additional COVID-19 fatalities, 68 new infections

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 68 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday and three additional fatalities, bringing the death toll from the virus in the islands to 219.
Of the 68 new cases, 46 were on Oahu, 15 were on the Big Island, one was in Maui County, and six were diagnosed out-of-state. Two of the fatalities were on Oahu, while one was in Maui County.
The infections bring statewide total for cases since the pandemic began to 15,071. More than 3,000 of those are still “active,” which means they have not been released from isolation.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
- 13,133 total cases
- 10,434 released from isolation
- 978 required hospitalization
- 170 deaths
- 1,274 total cases
- 892 released from isolation
- 65 required hospitalization
- 31 deaths
- 408 total cases
- 363 released from isolation
- 57 required hospitalization
- 17 deaths
- 99 total cases (98 associated with current outbreak)
- 0 released from isolation
- 17 total cases
- 15 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 64 total cases
- 59 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 76 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
This story will be updated.
