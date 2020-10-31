Light winds to close out the weekend

Winds will be light and variable with some light passing showers as a weak and shallow front moves through the islands Sunday afternoon. Trade winds are expected to return around Monday. Some of the clouds and moisture from the old cold fronts and troughs that moved over the islands over the past few days will get caught up in the returning trades, so it could be a little cloudier and muggier Tuesday and Wednesday. The trades will weaken around midweek as another front approaches from the northwest, but should return and become breezy near the end of the week as the front lifts northward before reaching the state.