Cowboys put the ‘Bows on ice, falling to Wyoming 31-7

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a hot start to the 2020 season, the Wyoming Cowboys put the Rainbow Warriors on ice, falling at War Memorial Stadium, 31-7.
The Paniolo Trophy returned to Laramie tonight, after offensive struggles plagued the 'Bows who couldn’t take advantage of a solid defensive performance.
“It was a tough night.” Head Coach Todd Graham told reporters following the game. “I give a lot of credit to Wyoming, I thought our guys played extremely hard defensively, we just made too many penalties, you know shot ourselves in the foot, too many negative plays and obviously they were the better team tonight, so not much else you can say.”
For the second week in a row, UH got off to a slow start, after Wyoming got an early 7-0 lead after Xazavian Valladay’s 18-yard rushing touchdown.
The 'Bows offense struggled all night, starting with a fumble when quarterback Chevan Cordeiro let the ball slip through his fingers, Cordeiro would only complete one pass in the first quarter — finished the game completing only 11 of his 26 passes for 110 yards and an interception.
The Defense held strong, holding the Cowboys offense to a field goal and did not let them score for the rest of the first half.
Going into the half, UH gained some momentum after a late second-quarter score by running back Dae Dae Hunter — his first as a Rainbow Warrior.
That momentum carried over into the third quarter, when Cordeiro and the offense marched down the field in their opening drive, but the drive would stall after a missed field goal by Matthew Shipley that could have tied the game.
The War Dog defense kept Hawaii in the game, but the offense could not capitalize on the turnovers, after a Cordeiro interception led to another Wyoming touchdown -- bringing the score to 24-7.
Eventually, the Cowboys offense outlasted the 'Bows defense, sealing the game with another touchdown with a little over a minute left in the game.
The last time Hawaii left Laramie with a win was back in 1991 and with temperatures dipping below freezing, Wyoming maintained that home field advantage, winning the last six games against the 'Bows at War Memorial Stadium.
UH falls to 1-1 in 2020 and Chevan Cordeiro gets his first loss as the Rainbow Warriors starting quarterback.
Hawaii returns home next week for their debut at an empty Aloha Stadium against New Mexico on November 7th — available on Spectrum pay-per-view.
