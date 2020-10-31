Big Island police searching for suspects after woman found dead in her Hilo apartment

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Hawaii County police have opened a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead in her Hilo apartment Saturday afternoon.
Authorities responded to the Hilo Val Hala Apartments on Puueo St. at about 1 P.M.
Witnesses report hearing a woman screaming before police arrived to the scene.
Upon arrival, police say they found the adult woman deceased in her residence on the building’s 2nd floor.
No arrests have been made, and police say the investigation is ongoing.
“We’ve got a bunch of officers and detectives out there trying to gather some information and trying to follow up on leads,” says Lt. Rio Amon-Wilkins of the department’s Criminal Investigation Section.
Police say it’s unclear if the woman lived by herself, or if someone was staying with her in the apartment.
This story will be updated.
