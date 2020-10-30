UH offers fan cutouts at 2020 home games

UH offers fan cutouts at 2020 home games
UH Fan Cutouts (Source: Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen | October 30, 2020 at 1:28 PM HST - Updated October 30 at 2:13 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors are offering fans a chance to get a cutout of themselves in the stands of Aloha Stadium, just in time for UH’s home opener on November 7th.

At $50 a piece, fans can get a snapshot version of themselves, a friend, a family member or even their pets a front row seat for all of the action at Aloha Stadium for the entirety of the 2020 season — all proceeds going towards UH student-athletes.

The sooner you order your cutout, the closer it will be placed to the field. You can order a cutout throughout the season, but if you want to see it in the stands for a specific game, fans must get their order in by these dates:

  • New Mexico (11/7) - Order and upload photo by Wednesday, November 4th, at 5:00 p.m. Hawaii time
  • Boise State (11/21) - Order and upload photo by Wednesday, November 18th, at 5:00 p.m. Hawaii time
  • Nevada (11/28) - Order and upload photo by Wednesday, November 25th, at 5:00 p.m. Hawaii time
  • UNLV (12/12) - Order and upload photo by Wednesday, December 9th, at 5:00 p.m. Hawaii time

Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite Rainbow Warrior gear and snap their pictures, making sure to avoid glare, blurriness or any inappropriate imagery and poses.

[ Click Here: Full Cutout Rules ]

Hawaii Athletics does reserve the right to reject any photo that does not meet their criteria of approval or poor quality, fans will be notified if a photo is rejected and if a refund will be given — UH is not obligated, however, to issue one.

[ Click Here: to order UH Fan Cutout ]

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.