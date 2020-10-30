UH offers fan cutouts at 2020 home games

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors are offering fans a chance to get a cutout of themselves in the stands of Aloha Stadium, just in time for UH’s home opener on November 7th.
At $50 a piece, fans can get a snapshot version of themselves, a friend, a family member or even their pets a front row seat for all of the action at Aloha Stadium for the entirety of the 2020 season — all proceeds going towards UH student-athletes.
The sooner you order your cutout, the closer it will be placed to the field. You can order a cutout throughout the season, but if you want to see it in the stands for a specific game, fans must get their order in by these dates:
- New Mexico (11/7) - Order and upload photo by Wednesday, November 4th, at 5:00 p.m. Hawaii time
- Boise State (11/21) - Order and upload photo by Wednesday, November 18th, at 5:00 p.m. Hawaii time
- Nevada (11/28) - Order and upload photo by Wednesday, November 25th, at 5:00 p.m. Hawaii time
- UNLV (12/12) - Order and upload photo by Wednesday, December 9th, at 5:00 p.m. Hawaii time
Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite Rainbow Warrior gear and snap their pictures, making sure to avoid glare, blurriness or any inappropriate imagery and poses.
Hawaii Athletics does reserve the right to reject any photo that does not meet their criteria of approval or poor quality, fans will be notified if a photo is rejected and if a refund will be given — UH is not obligated, however, to issue one.
