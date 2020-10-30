Trick-or-treating isn’t prohibited on Oahu but it is discouraged, mayor says

A group in Mililani is getting creative with contactless trick-or-treating this year. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | October 30, 2020 at 4:19 PM HST - Updated October 30 at 4:19 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said he’s not banning trick-or-treating on Oahu this year, but he is recommending against it.

He said trick-or-treating “carries a risk" — even if precautions are taken.

“We’re recommending that people don’t trick-or-treat this year,” said Caldwell, speaking on Hawaii News Now. “If we’re not safe ... we could be in another whole bunch of trouble.”

And while trick-or-treating hasn’t been banned, gatherings of more than five people aren’t allowed.

Caldwell has said that missteps on Halloween — with large parties or even door-to-door interactions — could trigger a spike in infections.

He’s hopeful that if cases continue to drop, more restrictions could be lifted in November.

If infections rise, though, the city could fall back to Tier 1 and tougher mandates.

