Trick-or-treating isn’t prohibited on Oahu but it is discouraged, mayor says

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said he’s not banning trick-or-treating on Oahu this year, but he is recommending against it.
He said trick-or-treating “carries a risk" — even if precautions are taken.
“We’re recommending that people don’t trick-or-treat this year,” said Caldwell, speaking on Hawaii News Now. “If we’re not safe ... we could be in another whole bunch of trouble.”
And while trick-or-treating hasn’t been banned, gatherings of more than five people aren’t allowed.
Caldwell has said that missteps on Halloween — with large parties or even door-to-door interactions — could trigger a spike in infections.
He’s hopeful that if cases continue to drop, more restrictions could be lifted in November.
If infections rise, though, the city could fall back to Tier 1 and tougher mandates.
