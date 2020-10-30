Sunshine for the eastern part of the state, Maui begins to dry out

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Partly to Mostly Cloudy with scattered light showers for the western and central parts of the state today. The front that was expected to stall over Maui County snuck past and will continue to bring showers for parts of Hawaii Island today as it weakens and continues northwest. A trough near the state will bring some light scattered showers thru Saturday especially for the leeward sides of the islands. We will get light winds and afternoon seabreezes which may mean some interior and afternoon sprinkles. Trade winds are still forecast to arrive on Monday and will make us comfortable for most of the week.