Study: Number of active COVID-19 infections in Hawaii likely far higher than reported

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scientists believe Hawaii’s true caseload is much higher than what’s reported because most people have no symptoms and so they aren’t getting tested.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington said Hawaii may actually be averaging about 215 daily cases right now — rather than the 80 to 90 being reported.
They say if restrictions are eased, Hawaii could shoot up to 900 cases a day by February.
And even if everyone wears a mask, the model still projects an increase over the next three months.
Right now, Hawaii is one of just a handful of states nationally where news infections aren’t rising rapidly. Officials have urged residents and visitors to take precautions to prevent another surge.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.