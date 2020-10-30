Woman dead in pedestrian crash in East Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in East Oahu early Friday.
It happened just before 5 a.m. along Kalanianaole Highway by Ainakoa Avenue.
Police said a 60-year-old woman was crossing the highway when she was struck by a Lexus sedan driven by a 76-year-old man. The woman was not in a marked crosswalk at the time.
She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Authorities said it does not appear that speed, drugs or alcohol are factors.
Police shut down all westbound lanes of the highway for nearly two hours, causing a traffic gridlock through East Honolulu. All lanes have since been reopened.
This is the 44th traffic fatality on Oahu this year compared to 43 at the same time last year.
