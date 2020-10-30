Open House: Condominium in Punchbowl and 2 BD, 1 BA Home in Ridgecrest-Melemanu

Next up, another perfect starter home or investment property this time in Ridgecrest-Melemanu! This ground level 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit has two assigned, covered parking stalls that are located near the back entrance. The building is pet friendly, and you can also enjoy some nice open space right outside of the back lanai area. It’s close to Schofield Barracks and Wheeler Army Airfield, bus stops, shopping centers as well as parks. So if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or if you’re interested in refinancing your current home get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.