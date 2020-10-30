Maui volunteers ferry donations to Lanai as locked down families await aid

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Maui’s Rapid Response hub in Kahului, the shelves are packed with donations of cleaning supplies, household goods and food destined for Lanai.
On Friday, volunteers loaded the “Expeditions” ferry to take the goods to the island grappling with a coronavirus outbreak that’s infect nearly 100 and triggered a “stay-at-home” order.
It’s the first of what’s hoped are many donation deliveries organized by Maui volunteers who brought together the Maui Food Bank, businesses and nonprofits.
“We know we can just call a couple people and boom we know who to talk to. We know who to connect with and we know how to make it happen,” said Maui volunteer Kamiki Woolsey Carter.
The program is called “Door Step Box Donation.” Its goal is sending more than 2,000 donations to Lanai.
Volunteers have been helping Maui families since March and say they felt an urgent need to help after hearing from some Lanai families stricken by COVID-19 or unable to shop during the lockdown.
“A lot of them that I talk to don’t even know who to reach out to get what’s there on the island so I feel it’s crucial that everyone is taken care of not just certain families on Lanai,” Maui volunteer Liana Kanno.
Carter added, “I think the main thing is to keep you guys heads up. We love you. We’re out there.”
Once on Lanai, organizations like Lanai Kinaole and another crew of volunteers is dropping off the supplies straight to the door step.
“It’s really overwhelming. The love that even off island people give to us,” said Uridi Cabatu, of Lanai Kinaole.
Volunteers are holding another food and supply drive on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ceramic Tile Plus Maui in Kahului. There are other donation drop off locations:
- Kihei Ice 300 Ohukai (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Alexander’s Design and Remodel (Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Maui Rapid Response HUB (Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
