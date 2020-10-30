Even as they slowly reopen, some Hawaii hotels are making temporary layoffs permanent

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii hotels are slowly reopening, but they are also converting some temporary furloughs into permanent layoffs.
Maui’s Grand Wailea Resort, which had 1,500 employees going into the pandemic, has confirmed its intentions to cut 57 jobs effective Dec. 31.
Most of its employees have been furloughed for months. The property has been covering their medical.
In Honolulu, the Ala Moana Hotel said it will cut eight jobs this weekend or soon after; most of the positions are in sales or convention services.
At the same time, closed resorts are preparing to reopen. The Big Island’s 540-room Fairmont Orchid says it will open to guests Nov. 13.
Not just hotels are weathering the long tourism slump.
Darden Restaurants, the world’s largest owner of full-service restaurants, has notified Hawaii officials if conditions don’t improve it will let 87 or 125 employees go by year’s end at Waikiki’s Yard House.
