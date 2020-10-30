94 new COVID-19 infections push statewide total since pandemic began above 15,000

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is reporting 94 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and one additional fatality on the Big Island.
State Health Department officials said the man who died was in the 70- to 79-year-old age group. He had been hospitalized at the time of his death.
The official death toll from the virus in the islands now stands at 216.
The 94 cases included 74 on Oahu, 14 on the Big Island, five in Maui County and one on Kauai.
The infections bring statewide total for cases since the pandemic began to 15,003. More than 3,000 of those are still “active,” which means they have not been released from isolation.
The new infections bring the seven-day average for cases in Hawaii to 75. Statewide, the seven-day average positivity rate is 1.8%.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
- 13,087 total cases
- 10,405 released from isolation
- 970 required hospitalization
- 168 deaths
- 1,259 total cases
- 887 released from isolation
- 65 required hospitalization
- 31 deaths
- 407 total cases
- 364 released from isolation
- 57 required hospitalization
- 16 deaths
- 99 total cases (98 associated with current outbreak)
- 0 released from isolation
- 17 total cases
- 15 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 64 total cases
- 59 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 70 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
This story will be updated.
