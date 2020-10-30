Forecast: Light winds to haunt the Halloween weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weak trough passing through the islands from the west will bring scattered light showers during the day Saturday, but those showers should decrease in time for Halloween night.
As we look further into the weekend, winds will become light as the trough moves off to the northeast. The winds will be light enough Sunday for afternoon sea breezes, increasing clouds and some pop-up showers. Light to moderate trade winds and sunnier skies are expected for Monday and Tuesday, but another cold front is forecast to develop north of the state, which will cause winds to become light and variable yet again. Trade winds will return by the next weekend.
Halloween will see a “blue moon,” or the second full moon of the month. It’s also the first Halloween full moon that will be visible from all U.S. time zones since 1944.
Now to surf: the north-northwest swell came in lower than expected, and will decline Friday night and Saturday, but forerunners of another swell should bring some overhead sets for north-facing shores by Saturday afternoon. A larger swell could bring advisory-level surf for north and west shores of the smaller islands Monday. South shore surf will remain below three feet through the weekend, while east shores may see a boost in wave heights with the returning trade winds early next week.
