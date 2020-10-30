Days before election, Hawaii sets a record for number of votes cast

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record number of Hawaii voters have already cast their ballots in the general election, surpassing totals seen when Hawaii’s own Barack Obama ran for president in 2008.
State elections officials said of Thursday, some 484,000 general election ballots had been received.
That translates into a voter turnout of 58%.
Heading into next week and the general election Tuesday, officials said voters should know:
- There’s still time to submit your ballot. Drop it into an office drop box located in your area or at a Voter Service Center. On Oahu, those centers are located at Honolulu Hale or Kapolei Hale.
- While this election is mail-in, there is the option to vote in person at a Voter Service Center.
- And if you haven’t registered yet, that’s not a problem either. You can register up until Election Day.
Ballots for the general election must be received in a drop box or Voter Service Center by 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Hawaii also saw a record number of voters in this year’s primary election.
Onlookers say the high participation is thanks to significant interest — and the state’s switch to a mail-in system, a change lawmakers approved before the pandemic.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.