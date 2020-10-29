Police say 48-year-old bicyclist struck in Kalihi earlier this week has died

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bicyclist struck by a car Tuesday night in Kalihi has died.
The Medical Examiner’s office identified him as Pesamino Letuli, of Waianae.
Police say the 48-year-old bicyclist was riding in a marked crosswalk against a don’t walk sign. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The crash happened just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Nimitz Highway and Kalihi Street.
The 58-year-old driver of the pickup truck that struck Letuli wasn’t injured.
Police say it doesn’t appear speed, alcohol or drugs were factors on the part of the truck driver. The traffic fatality is the 43rd so far this year on Oahu, the same number at this time last year.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.