PODCAST: Fighting crime with former HPD Capt. Letha DeCaires

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former HPD captain, detective and spokesperson for Honolulu Crimestoppers Letha DeCaires joins us on ‘Muthaship’ this week!

DeCaires retired from HPD after 27 years of distinguished service and was an investigator with the Honolulu Ethics Commission. She is now the director of civil rights at Oahu Transit Services and runs her own investigations company “Effective Investigations LLC.”

DeCaires is also a mother and foster mom and her 11 grandchildren keep her busy!

She shares how she discovered her passion for seeking justice and fighting crime and offers her thoughts on the state of law enforcement today in Hawaii.

