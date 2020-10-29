Partly to mostly sunny for most islands; Maui County will have possible heavy rains and thunderstorms

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The front that brought rains to Kauai and O’ahu is now stalled over Maui County and should start to dissapate tonight as a deep low starts to move to the north. Spotty heavy showers will continue along and southeast of the front so the possibility of heavy rainfall or thunderstorms still exist for Maui, Moloka’i, Lana’i and portions of Hawaii island. Northwest winds behind the front will bring less humid conditions and will push shallow shower bands over the islands through the weekend. A ridge will build north of the islands by Monday and will start to bring back the trade winds. The winds are forecast to be light again on Tuesday .
A Wind Advisory is in effect for the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa on Hawaii Island
Surf along south facing shores will remain small into early next week due to a small short-period southeast swell, as well as small long-period south and southwest swells. Looks like south shores will get some energy due to a slightly larger long-period south swell. North shore on the way down. Another small medium-period northeast swell arriving tonight or Friday will maintain tiny surf along east facing shores into this weekend.
