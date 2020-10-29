Mililani’s DeBlake, Punahou’s Mendiola-Jensen selected to 2021 Polynesian Bowl

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame has rolled out their weekly pair of local prospects for the 2021 Polynesian Bowl — selecting a pair of defenders from two of Oahu’s best programs.
Mililani’s Kamalu DeBlake played linebacker for the Trojans in 2019, racking up 22 tackles and two pass break ups — earning All-OIA Open Honorable Mention.
DeBlake joins fellow Trojan linebackers Sonny Semeatu and Muelu Iosefa on the official 2021 roster.
Punahou’s Kilinahe Mendiola-Jensen recorded over 18 tackles, three interceptions and four pass break ups as a cornerback for the BuffenBlu — earning All-ILH Open Division Honorable Mention.
Mendiola-Jensen had five Division I scholarship offers before committing to UNLV.
Led by head coaches Trent Dilfer and Doug Williams, some of the nation’s best high school prospects will go head-to-head at Aloha Stadium during the 2021 Polynesian Bowl.
Kick off is set for January 23rd on CBS Sports Network.
