LIST: Safe Halloween events happening on Oahu this weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Halloween will look different this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials are urging residents to avoid the traditional trick-or-treating and opt to celebrate Halloween at home or attend events that follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Several of those events are happening during the Halloween weekend, giving families a fun yet safe way to enjoy the spooky holiday.
If you know of an event not listed here, send us an email at news@hawaiinewsnow.com.
Aloha Stadium’s “Trunk and Treat Drive-Thru” event
- Where: Aloha Stadium
- When: Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 10 p.m.
- Cost: $16 per trick-or-treater
- The event will feature over 30 Hawaii businesses from all around the island. Organizers are anticipating enough candy for the first 2,000 trick-or-treaters. The stadium itself will also be illuminated in Halloween-themed colors.
- More information here.
Mililani Town Center’s “Halloween Drive-Thru Trick-or Treating”
- Where: Mililani Town Center, between Longs Drugs and Times Supermarket
- When: Saturday, Oct. 31 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Families can bring their keiki dressed in costume to pick up a treat bag filled with Halloween candy, stickers and temporary tattoos.
- More information here.
Diamond Head Theatre’s “Spooktakular” concert
- Where: Diamond Head Theatre; back parking lot
- When: Friday, Oct. 30, Saturday, Oct. 31 and Sunday, Nov. 1 at 4:30 p.m. (Lot opens at 4:35 p.m.)
- Cost: $30 per vehicle
- The series showcases live performances from an elevated balcony behind the theatre. All attendees must remain in their vehicles during the performance.
- More information here.
Halloween attractions in Mililani:
- Where: Mari’s Gardens; 94-415 Makapipipi St.; Mililani, HI 96789
- When: Daily through Oct. 31
- Contactless trick-or-treating: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- The Haunted Trail: 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- One local group is trying out contact-less trick or treating and a haunted trail that will operate within proper health and safety guidelines while still providing a little fun this Halloween season.
- More information here.
