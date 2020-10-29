LIST: Safe Halloween events happening on Oahu this weekend

As Halloween nears, residents are urged to consider non-high risk events instead of trick-or-treatin
By HNN Staff | October 29, 2020 at 10:42 AM HST - Updated October 30 at 6:46 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Halloween will look different this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials are urging residents to avoid the traditional trick-or-treating and opt to celebrate Halloween at home or attend events that follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Several of those events are happening during the Halloween weekend, giving families a fun yet safe way to enjoy the spooky holiday.

Aloha Stadium’s “Trunk and Treat Drive-Thru” event

  • Where: Aloha Stadium
  • When: Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 10 p.m.
  • Cost: $16 per trick-or-treater
  • The event will feature over 30 Hawaii businesses from all around the island. Organizers are anticipating enough candy for the first 2,000 trick-or-treaters. The stadium itself will also be illuminated in Halloween-themed colors.
  • More information here.

Mililani Town Center’s “Halloween Drive-Thru Trick-or Treating”

  • Where: Mililani Town Center, between Longs Drugs and Times Supermarket
  • When: Saturday, Oct. 31 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Families can bring their keiki dressed in costume to pick up a treat bag filled with Halloween candy, stickers and temporary tattoos.
  • More information here.

Diamond Head Theatre’s “Spooktakular” concert

  • Where: Diamond Head Theatre; back parking lot
  • When: Friday, Oct. 30, Saturday, Oct. 31 and Sunday, Nov. 1 at 4:30 p.m. (Lot opens at 4:35 p.m.)
  • Cost: $30 per vehicle
  • The series showcases live performances from an elevated balcony behind the theatre. All attendees must remain in their vehicles during the performance.
  • More information here.

Halloween attractions in Mililani:

  • Where: Mari’s Gardens; 94-415 Makapipipi St.; Mililani, HI 96789
  • When: Daily through Oct. 31
    • Contactless trick-or-treating: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
    • The Haunted Trail: 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • One local group is trying out contact-less trick or treating and a haunted trail that will operate within proper health and safety guidelines while still providing a little fun this Halloween season.
  • More information here.

