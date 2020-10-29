Doctor wants elderly COVID-19 patient on Lanai evacuated as a precaution

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials believe Lanai’s COVID-19 cases will soon hit triple digits, but the good news is the number of new infections is declining.
Dr. John Janikowski, Straub Medical Centers’s Lanai Clinic, said they are working to evacuate an elderly patient to Lanai as a precaution. So far, there have been no severe cases on the island.
“We need to get them off the island so if they go downhill fast, they’re closer to the higher level of services,” said Janikowski. “I’m trying to get a patient who is not critically ill transferred from one island to the next and it’s is a difficult chore."
Janikowski says medical teams are also trying to make sure every infected family has a thermometer and oxygen meter.
He added that cases are no longer spiking due to the lockdown.
Out of 900 people tested this weekend, two were positive. He says children should be tested because of the state Department of Education cases. Some 32 students at Lanai High & Elementary are infected.
And as of Thursday, there were 97 cases associated with the outbreak that started earlier this month.
Janikowski added residents who already got a test should be tested again.
“We are anticipating another screen this weekend. Even those people who were screened initially should be screened again because they could’ve been negative on Saturday and positive on Sunday."
The nurses at Lanai Kinoole, a home health agency, say they’re busy caring for clients who are locked down at home, trying to keep themselves safe and also grateful for the community donations support.
“On top of work, we have to make sure that we keep our families safe,” said Sandi Kuuleinani Rabaca.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.