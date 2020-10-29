Hawaii heads to Wyoming for frigid Friday night showdown with the Cowboys

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors are on their way to Laramie, Wyoming after spending the week in Colorado preparing for their frozen feud with the Cowboys.
The weather in Wyoming is expected to be below freezing, but the 'Bows are not fazed by Friday night’s frigid conditions.
“You can’t do anything about the altitude, can’t do anything about the weather, we signed up for football because it’s hard and it’s for tough people, if you ain’t tough you should get out of it.” Coach Graham told reporters this week. “So nobody around here is talking about being cold.”
Despite the climate, the 'Bows are off to a hot start this season, after an impressive debut win over Fresno State, while Wyoming is coming off of an overtime loss to Nevada — hungry for a shot at the Warriors.
“They’re backed into a corner I guarantee, I know their coach, he’s a heck of a football coach, coach (Craig) Bohl is and I guarantee you that they’re going to be hungry and we’re going to get their best effort.” Coach Graham said.
Last week, UH uncharacteristically rushed for over 300 yards, the first time they did that in a single game since 2016.
Going into their showdown in Laramie, quarterback Chevan Cordeiro will continue to just take what the defense gives him.
“If they give us the pass then we’re going to pass, if they give us the run we’re going to run, we’re just going to adapt to what they’re going to give us, they might change their looks, but I mean we’re ready.” Cordeiro said. “Coach Kinne, coach Bo and all of the offensive staff are doing a great job.”
Cordeiro’s first career start as a Rainbow Warrior came against Wyoming back in 2018, when the 'Bows secured the Paniolo Trophy after a 17-13 victory at Aloha Stadium.
The UH defense plans on keeping the Paniolo Trophy in the islands and build off of a four turnover game last Saturday.
“We’re trying to keep the Paniolo Trophy back home in Hawaii, so it means a lot for us to hold it down and get another rock.” Junior defensive lineman Blessman Ta’ala said.
The ‘Bows are looking to seal a 2-and-0 start for the fourth-straight year — The last time that happened was in the 1920’s.
The temperature around game time is expected to be in the 30′s tomorrow night.
UH kicks off from War Memorial Stadium at 3:45 p.m. Hawaii time on Fox Sports one.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.