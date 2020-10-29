Forecast: Drier and less humid as front weakens near Big Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A front near Hawaii island is expected to weaken and lift off to the northeast, with a weak trough near the state bringing light to moderate west to northwest winds through Saturday. Those winds will bring some light scattered showers, especially for the usual leeward areas of the islands. Winds will become very light by Sunday with some afternoon clouds and showers. Gentle trade winds and more sunshine finally make a return Monday and should remain for most of next week.