Episode 32: Hawaiian Halloween Tales with Lopaka Kapanui

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - So you’ve finished putting together the Halloween costumes and you’re done planning pandemic-friendly activities for the evening ― now what!?
Take a moment for yourself (or with the older kids in the room!) to relax and unwind as you listen to the tantalizing Hawaiian ghost stories of Lopaka Kapanui of Mysteries of Hawaii!
While the tales are bound to give you chicken skin, Lopaka also offers valuable life lessons that come intertwined with stories of the past and ancient Hawaiian history. In one story, Lopaka shares how a spiritual gift was bestowed upon him after a near-brush with death. And over time, after numerous spiritual encounters and a revelation from his mother, Lopaka learned that storytelling his true purpose.
In this week’s podcast, Steph, Brooke and Noli find out that Lopaka has many abilities ― among them, being a bridge between the living and the dead. And if you’re scared, relax! It isn’t all doom and gloom. Lopaka also reveals what we can all learn from the past in order to make our lives better today!
