Driver who fled scene of fatal Aiea pedestrian crash sentenced

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kaala Boys musician was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for a deadly hit-and-run crash four years ago.
George Van Blyenburg ― also known as “Keoki”― struck and killed 42-year-old Brandon Kishida while he was doing yard work in Aiea Heights. Van Blyenburg told a jury he blacked out while driving.
He was convicted of negligent homicide and fleeing the scene of the crime.
He’ll get credit for time served, but will also have to pay nearly $19,000 in fines and restitution.
