2 additional COVID-19 fatalities reported on Oahu; 77 new cases statewide

2 additional COVID-19 fatalities reported on Oahu; 77 new cases statewide
Lab testing / file image (Source: University of Hawaii)
By HNN Staff | October 29, 2020 at 12:12 PM HST - Updated October 29 at 12:12 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported two additional COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday and 77 new infections statewide.

Both of the new deaths are on Oahu.

Of the new cases, 60 were on Oahu, eight were on the Big Island and three were in Maui County.

Additionally, six cases were diagnosed out-of-state.

The infections push the statewide total for cases since the pandemic began to 14,911. More than 3,200 of those are still “active,” which means they have not been released from isolation.

The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:

Oahu

  • 13,013 total cases
  • 10,357 released from isolation
  • 963 required hospitalization
  • 168 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 1,246 total cases
  • 882 released from isolation
  • 65 required hospitalization
  • 30 deaths

Maui

  • 404 total cases
  • 365 released from isolation
  • 57 required hospitalization
  • 16 deaths

Lanai

  • 97 total cases (96 associated with current outbreak)
  • 0 released from isolation

Molokai

  • 17 total cases
  • 15 released from isolation
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Kauai

  • 64 total cases
  • 59 released from isolation
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Out-of-state

  • 70 total cases
  • 2 required hospitalization
  • 1 death

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.