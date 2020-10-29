2 additional COVID-19 fatalities reported on Oahu; 77 new cases statewide

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported two additional COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday and 77 new infections statewide.
Both of the new deaths are on Oahu.
Of the new cases, 60 were on Oahu, eight were on the Big Island and three were in Maui County.
Additionally, six cases were diagnosed out-of-state.
The infections push the statewide total for cases since the pandemic began to 14,911. More than 3,200 of those are still “active,” which means they have not been released from isolation.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
- 13,013 total cases
- 10,357 released from isolation
- 963 required hospitalization
- 168 deaths
- 1,246 total cases
- 882 released from isolation
- 65 required hospitalization
- 30 deaths
- 404 total cases
- 365 released from isolation
- 57 required hospitalization
- 16 deaths
- 97 total cases (96 associated with current outbreak)
- 0 released from isolation
- 17 total cases
- 15 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 64 total cases
- 59 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 70 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.