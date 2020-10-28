A pair of newcomers make a big impact in their Rainbow Warrior debut

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2020 Rainbow Warriors football season is off to a hot start, after the 'Bows took down the Fresno State Bulldogs 34-19 last Saturday.
UH’s impressive 2020 debut was thanks in part to a pair of newcomers to the program, who made an immediate impact last weekend.
One of graduate transfer Quentin Frazier’s first plays for Hawaii was a strip sack and fumble recovery — one of four takeaways by the defense.
Frazier has been waiting to show up on the division I stage and Saturday was an impressive debut — recording five tackles for the 'Bows.
“From the time I was a kid, I’ve envisioned stuff like this all of my life, so for this stuff to just start to unfold, it’s just really a blessing.” Frazier told reporters after Tuesday’s practice. “We have a long way to go as a team, I have a long way to go personally and were just looking to continue to grow and continue to get better.”
Frazier transferred to Manoa from Azuza Pacific University, where now defensive coordinator, Victor Santa Cruz was the head coach.
The connection with Coach Santa Cruz made Frazier’s transition to Division I easier, but the San Diego native says that he always believed he belonged here.
“Personally, I feel like I’ve always carried that confidence, it’s kind of good to know that as a member of this team I carry a certain amount of responsibility to be able to help this team win and just keep moving forward towards our goal.” Frazier said. “That’s been something that’s felt really good and I just want to do my best to fulfill my role for this team, help us win.”
On the other side of the ball, quarterback turned running back Calvin Turner, electrified the back field as a running back and as the wildcat quarterback.
Hawaii’s Swiss army knife has a score every time mentality when he touches the football, which is apparent in his 60 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
“Honestly, whenever I touch the ball I’m trying to score a touchdown, so a first down is just a stepping stone to getting into the end zone.” Turner said. “I feel like that was pushing me to get every first down, I’m trying to get into the end zone every time I touch the ball. I feel like that’s what pushes me to get the first downs and get whatever we need.”
Coming in as a graduate transfer from Jacksonville University, Turner would have only had one season wearing the “H” in a normal year, but 2020 is anything but normal, so look to see the Georgia Native back for another round with UH next season.
“COVID has definitely been a blessing in disguise because we would have already started the season and i wouldn’t have had as much time to prepare, get used to the offense and the new position, so these two years definitely gives me a great bit of time to really develop into the player I want to be.” Turner said. “I definitely made the right decision in the place I was supposed to go." Turner said "I feel like I was meant to be here.”
Turner, Frazier and the rest of the 'Bows are staying in Colorado for the week as they prepare for a chilly Friday night match up against the Wyoming Cowboys for the Paniolo trophy.
Kickoff is set for 3:45 p.m. Hawaii time on Fox Sports one.
