Hawaii nonprofit ships 1.2M bottle caps to Texas to raise awareness of plastic pollution

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A nonprofit organization in Hawaii partnered with a Texas energy company to convert 1.2 million bottle caps into oil, an initiative aimed at alleviating the islands' plastic problem.
Hawaii residents Suzanne Frazer and Dean Otsuki are behind the nonprofit called Beach Environmental Awareness Campaign Hawaii, or B.E.A.C.H. for short, to raise awareness of the harm that plastic caps can cause to sea birds.
The initiative involved students, volunteers and more than 30 organizations to help collect, sort and clean the plastic caps.
Several companies, including Matson, pitched in to ship a 40-foot container to New Hope Energy in Tyler, Texas to convert the plastic into oil.
The process involved “heating the plastic to a very high temperature and depriving it of oxygen” without any combustion or burning of the plastic.
One of the benefits of producing the oil this way, a New Hope Energy manager said, is that it’s low in sulfur, making it ideal for powering trains and ships. Rather than digging up pristine areas like rainforests, using plastics to make oil can help preserve the natural environment, he added.
Frazer and Otsuki couldn’t travel there due to the pandemic, but two B.E.A.C.H. volunteers in Texas were able to help out with the process.
