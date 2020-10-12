Forecast: Trade winds are rebuilding to swift speeds into the weekend

Let’s talk surf: Surf along north facing shores will trend up later tonight through the day Thursday along north and west facing shores as a new long- period, northwest swell arrives and builds down the island chain. This swell will peak late Thursday, then ease into the weekend. A similar northwest swell is expected to arrive Saturday night, peak Sunday, then fade into early next week. Surf along east facing shores will steadily rise each day, likely reaching advisory levels with rough conditions over the weekend as the easterly trade winds become strong. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the upcoming weekend with mainly a mix of small, short-period southeast and background south-southwest energy moving through.