With travel demand low, Hawaiian Airlines lost $97.1 million in third quarter

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A dismal financial report was released by Hawaiian Airlines this week.
The company on Tuesday reported a third quarter loss of $97.1 million, a severe result of the coronavirus pandemic. Hawaiian reported losing about $2.2 million per day as the pandemic dragged on and demand for travel fell to record low levels.
Compared to last year, its about a 90 percent drop in revenue.
To make up for the losses, Hawaiian borrowed about $45 million dollars in loans. The company also had to layoff some 2,400 employees.
CEO Peter Ingram added that they pushed the arrival of its 787 aircraft fleet back by a year to the latter half of 2022. He says it’ll give them time to come back from the pandemic’s fallout.
“It is a lumpy process when you go through it. We just wanted to move that to the right a little bit to allow us to focus in 2020 and 2021 on stabilizing, restoring and the recovery of the business and we’ll be in a much better position in 2022,” Ingram said.
With the state’s pre-travel testing program now in play, the company anticipates a slightly better fourth quarter.
The airline projects it will operate at 70 percent below capacity compared to 2019.
