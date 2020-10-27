UH football starts the 2020 season with a win and a new tradition

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was a big weekend for UH football, after claiming their first win of the season against Fresno State — the first in the ‘Todd Graham’ era.
With a new head coach comes new traditions, following the 'Bows 34-19 victory over the Bulldogs, quarterback Chevan Cordeiro was the first player to “break the rock”.
"We actually have a rock each week because we talk about just focusing on the next rock, so our focus was on breaking this rock, so we had a rock that had Fresno State on it and so we busted that rock out. Head Coach Todd Graham told reporters after Saturday’s game. “Did a little celebrating and dancing, then did a little prayer, you know give the good lord the glory and then we move on to the next one.”
The honor of breaking the rock was given to the former Saint Louis Crusader after recording 345 yards of total offense, earning 116 of those yards on the ground, taking it in for two touchdowns — only the third UH quarterback to rush for more than a 100 yards, joining Cole McDonald and Bryant Moniz.
“Yeah we were all jumping around and playing music, breaking the rock, i mean it was great vibes.” Cordeiro said. “It’s our tradition now and getting picked to break the rock, it meant a lot but i mean it didn’t just go to me, the whole o-line, if it wasn’t for the o-line nothing would’ve been possible and especially the defense.”
The new look defense finished the game with four takeaways, another noteworthy milestone for the Rainbow Warriors.
Senior safety Eugene Ford was responsible for two of those turnovers, in the form of interceptions, something the California native is hoping will carry on throughout the season, while breaking some more rocks in the process.
“It was amazing, Chevan breaking that rock, we’re going to break a rock every week that’s the goal.” Ford said. “That new tradition is kind of fun, just breaking it and that’s the goal after every game, we’re going to break that rock.”
The 'Bows are staying in Colorado for the week, as they prepare for their next rock — Wyoming.
The battle for the Paniolo trophy is set to kickoff on Friday at 3:45 p.m. Hawaii time, on Fox Sports one.
