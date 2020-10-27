Trans-Pacific passenger learns of positive COVID-19 test after landing in Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The CDC and state health officials were alerted Tuesday after a passenger learned of a positive COVID-19 test result shortly after landing in Honolulu.
Officials said the passenger was onboard a United Airlines flight from Chicago to Honolulu that landed about 1:30 p.m. The passenger started the trip without the results of the COVID-19 test.
But the passenger reportedly received it shortly after landing.
Authorities said the passenger alerted flight crew and has gone into quarantine.
The state Health Department said other passengers seating nearby received health checks and shared their information for possible contact tracing.
A Health Department spokeswoman said the incident was “isolated" and described it as a first for Honolulu.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.