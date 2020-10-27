State launches program extending unemployment benefits for 13 more weeks

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For those who have used up their 26 weeks of unemployment and the 13 weeks of federal pandemic emergency unemployment compensation, there is another option.
The state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations said the Federal-State Extended benefits program will kick in starting Tuesday.
The new program program gives eligible individuals an additional 13 weeks of benefits.
If you’re potentially eligible, you will be notified by mail by the DLIR.
The weekly benefit amount for this program would be the same that someone received for regular state unemployment insurance.
Logging into your unemployment insurance accounts would be the first step you can take to apply for the Federal-State Extended benefits and clicking under the EB20 announcement.
