Operation ‘Shine the Light’ focuses on saving young runaways

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Law enforcement agencies have launched a new operation to save runaway foster children from dangerous situations.
Some runaways often end up exploited on the internet or on the streets.
The state Attorney General’s office says ‘Operation Shine the Light’ rescued five teenagers this past weekend. The cases range from custodial interference to child endangerment to trafficking.
Officials added they were all children on Oahu, and were either 16 or 17 years old.
“One of the children that we recovered was found in the middle of an overdose. If it wasn’t for the law enforcement officers who were able to intervene, she would’ve died. Another child had been missing for more than 10 months,” Attorney General Clare Connors said.
Authorities say kids usually don’t run away because they want to. The causes are often complex.
“It’s not just a standard cookie cutter idea of a trafficker. What we see when we talk about commercial exploitation and sexual exploitation of children, it runs the gamble and that’s what we experienced in this case from scenarios that were happening in households to scenarios on a much broader spectrum," Connors said.
The joint operation involves federal, state and local agencies, including four non-profits.
Here are the numbers to call for help:
- For child abuse or neglect: 832-5300.
- For suspected child trafficking: 832-1999.
