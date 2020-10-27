'Ohana by Hawaiian service to stick around through mid-Jan. 2021

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines says it will continue to provide its 'Ohana By Hawaiian passenger and cargo services into early next year.
The routes service the islands of Lanai and Molokai. The company announced Monday the services will be sticking around until at least mid-January.
Hawaiian Airlines initially made the decision to drop the routes due to pandemic-induced low demand for travel.
In a statement, Hawaiian said they were alerted by the U.S. Department of Transportation that they are contractually obligated to provide service to Molokai and Lanai because it is essential.
“Despite unprecedented challenges, Hawaiian has indicated that its goal has always been to avoid a service interruption, and the company will comply with the Essential Air Service requirements to continue to serve Molokai and Lanai as it continues exploring long-term solutions to preserve critical connectivity for both islands,” the statement said.
