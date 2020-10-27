Navy’s plan for Red Hill fuel tanks rejected by EPA, DOH

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state health department and the Environmental Protection Agency have rejected the Navy’s plan for the Red Hill fuel tanks.
They say the plan isn’t enough to protect the aquifer.
Five years after a major leak at the underground storage site, the Navy proposed to add a new lining inside the tanks, or remove them by 2045. That’s seven years later than a previous agreement.
The agencies told the Navy its plan “lacks detail, clarity, rationale and justification.”
Read the letter from the EPA and DOH below:
“This is the latest example of how the Navy does not take the protection of Oʻahu’s drinking water seriously” Jodi Malinoski, Sierra Club of Hawaiʻi policy advocate, said. “It’s been 5 years and still the Navy can’t provide a meaningful plan to protect our water from their antiquated tanks. Maybe that is because the tanks can’t be adequately upgraded, which means they should be retired.”
A Legislative Task Force will hold a virtual meeting on the issue this Friday at 1 p.m. To view the meeting, register by clicking here.
