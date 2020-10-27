Mayor to hotels: We need your help to prevent superspreader events this Halloween

Waikiki (October 20, 2020) (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | October 27, 2020 at 2:36 PM HST - Updated October 27 at 2:36 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is pleading with hotels to prevent gatherings on Halloween that could turn into superspreader events.

There are 47 hotels open on Oahu.

On Tuesday, he sent a letter to hotel general managers reminding them of the rules ― and of the importance of preventing large gatherings from ocurring.

“Historically, Halloween has been a holiday where large gatherings occur especially in Waikīkī and Downtown Honolulu,” Caldwell said.

“These gatherings have demonstrated to be ‘super-spreader’ events of COVID-19 here in Hawaii, on the Continent, in Europe, and elsewhere. We need to make sure that doesn’t happen here. A safe Halloween will keep our recovery moving forward and help us move to the next tier."

Caldwell asked hotels to call the COVID-19 enforcement hotline at 723-3900 if needed.

Under the city’s current rules:

  • Social gatherings must be limited to five people
  • People must wear face masks indoors
  • Masks are also required when outside if social distancing isn’t possible
  • And there are strict capacity limits for common areas, including pools

The mayor, state Health Department and CDC have previously urged residents not to attend large gatherings or go trick-or-treating this year and to instead stay home with their families.

